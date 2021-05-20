Skip Bruce Mouat believes Scotland are well placed to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics despite admitting a 'stupid' mistake cost his rink victory at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Aberdeen.

The home duo of Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds have won four of their five contests so far to sit in a three-way tie for top of Group A with Canada and Italy.

The top seven teams earn a spot in the mixed doubles at the Winter Olympics, and a tight 7-5 win over Czech Republic ensured they remain on course for qualification.

In addition, with the top three from Group A and B progressing through to the play-offs for the medal places here, Scotland are also in a good position to challenge for honours in the competition itself.

However, it could have been better but for a shock 7-6 defeat to Russia earlier in the day, which Mouat could not contain his disappointment at.

It was Mouat's error after all, over-sweeping Dodds' final stone, that saw their opponents steal a score of two in the final end to seal victory.

"We have put ourselves in a good position, but it could have been better if I wasn't stupid and you can quote that if you want," Mouat said.

"We are playing really well out there and feeling really confident out there and if we keep it up we will be a tough team to beat.

"Jen and I know each other from way back when we were like tiny little tots, so we know how to deal with each other and we are a really confident partnership when we are curling together.

"She is just really nice to play with and to compete with her at a world level is an honour."

Elsewhere in Group A, Canada's unbeaten record has also disappeared after they were dealt a shock defeat by Australia 8-5, the Aussies securing their first win of the competition.

They bounced back later in the day with a routine 8-3 win over South Korea, while Italy secured 9-6 and 6-5 wins over Germany and Hungary respectively to keep pace with their rivals.

Czech Republic and Germany have three wins and two defeats to their name in joint fourth in the group and look poised to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Meanwhile, defending champions Sweden remain the only unbeaten side in the championships with six wins out of six to their name at the top of Group B.

An 11-5 win over Japan on the morning of day four extended their advantage at the top of the group, where Norway currently sit second with five wins to their name after thumping England 11-1.

Switzerland and United States complete the top four, tied for third with four wins each.

Sportsbeat 2021

