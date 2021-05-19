Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds maintained their hot start at the World Mixed Curling Championships with a 9-1 thrashing of Spain to make it three wins from three.

The Scottish pair opened with two points in the first end before three consecutive steals saw them romp into a 7-0 lead.

Dodds then finished it off in the sixth by scoring two more points and Mouat is delighted with their form, as they continue to cash in on home advantage in Aberdeen.

"We're playing well and having fun out there," he said.

"It's been a good start to the competition and we're looking forward to tomorrow. We're doing a lot of things right and if we're doing that for the rest of the competition then we're in a good spot.

"We can sharpen up on a few areas but we're definitely happy with how we're playing."

Scotland are joined at the top of Group A by Canada and Czech Republic, who also improved to 3-0 records on day two.

Neither had it as easy as Scotland though, with Canada beating Hungary 7-5 and Czech Republic seeing off Korea by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere in Group A, Italy beat Australia 7-6 and Germany saw off Russia 7-1.

There are two unbeaten sides in Group B, with Sweden and USA both moving to 3-0 – albeit in contrasting styles.

Defending champions Sweden had far too much for Scandinavian rivals Norway, with Oskar Eriksson leading them to a 10-5 win.

"It feels great, this is just the start we wanted in the championship," he said.

"There's a lot of good teams here and only three teams qualify from our pool. We need to aim to win seven games to be in that spot, so this game against Norway was huge."

USA recovered from a 4-1 deficit to beat Estonia 6-5, while England got their first victory of the week by beating China 9-4.

Japan also got off the mark with a comfortable 8-3 win against Finland, while Switzerland made it two wins out of three with a 5-3 success against New Zealand.

