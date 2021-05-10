Silvana Tirinzoni steered Switzerland to back-to-back World Women's Curling Championship titles with a 4-2 win against Russia in the gold medal match in Calgary.

The defending champions were in control for much of the final, with Alina Paetz opening the scoring in the first end before adding two more with a double take-out in the fourth.

Russian skip Alina Kovaleva reduced the gap to 3-2 in the eighth end but Switzerland added one more point to confirm victory.

Curling Super Switzerland claim World Championship gold 7 HOURS AGO

Tirinzoni said: "It can't get any better really. Just to have an amazing week and to finish it like this, it doesn't get any better.

"It was very important [having hammer in the tenth end], especially if you have Alina throwing last rocks. She's not going to miss too many of those, so having hammer coming home is a good feeling. I was quite confident.

"You can't describe it how it feels [to be back-to-back champions], especially after being here for such a long time. We can't wait to go home and bring that cup back home to Switzerland."

It completes a dominant fortnight for Switzerland, who won 12 of their 13 round robin games to qualify for the semi-finals, where they then beat USA 7-3.

Russia won 11 of their 13 group games and saw off Sweden in a thrilling semi-final 8-7, but just fell short in the gold medal match.

Kovaleva said: "We just made more mistakes today than yesterday, that was the key to our loss. Yeah we're happy [to win the silver medals], we worked a lot for this result, but next year we're going for gold."

Sportsbeat 2021

Curling USA bag unlikely bronze at Curling Worlds with comeback win over Sweden YESTERDAY AT 18:34