The American and Canadian Olympic teams secured their places at Toyko 2020 for the curling event.

USA sealed their first Women's Curling World Championship medal in 15 years by beating Sweden 9-5 in the bronze medal play-off.

Tabitha Peterson's rink, comprising Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton and younger sister Tara Peterson, came into the tournament in Calgary ranked eighth in the world.

They defied the odds until the end, recovering to win from 4-2 down after six ends, scoring five in the seventh to battle back from the brink.

Peterson and team lost the first two games of the group phase and then went on a run of four successive victories to seal Olympic qualification, on offer to the top six in the preliminary standings.

It capped a remarkable revival after USA finished fifth in 2017, fourth in 2018 and seventh in 2019.

