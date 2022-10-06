Mathieu van der Poel will return to racing at the inaugural Gravel World Championships this weekend, his first outing since his arrest at the Road World Championships in Australia.

The Dutch star spent the early hours in custody before the men’s road race in Wollongong after an altercation with two teenagers, who were knocking on his hotel door as he tried to sleep.

Ad

Although he was granted conditional bail to compete in the race, he soon abandoned. He was later fined $1,500AU before being cleared to return to Europe.

Cycling - Gravel Don’t miss this weekend: The inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships YESTERDAY AT 10:17

The 27-year-old will now target his first rainbow jersey outside the cyclo-cross arena.

"We are writing a bit of history on Sunday," Van der Poel, who will be joined by other road stars including Peter Sagan and Greg van Avermaet, said in a press statement.

"For me my very first gravel race in my career. Although it is not completely new. I trained on the gravel bike for the first time today and it feels like something between road racing and cyclo-cross. The adaptation on the bike wasn't too bad.

"It's mainly fun to be there. And if the feeling is okay on Sunday, we will obviously do our best to get the best possible result."

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is the star of the women’s field, having won three titles at the recent Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets.

Ferrand Prevot boasts 12 rainbow jerseys across MTB, road and cyclo-cross from a glittering career.

'He didn't sleep all night!' - Manager Roodhoft explains Van der Poel situation

What are the Gravel World Championships all about?

Unofficially, the Gravel World Championships have happened annually in Nebraska for over a decade, but it will now be an official UCI event. And as you can expect, there will be plenty of gravel on the menu.

The races in Venteo, Italy will take place on the white gravel roads made famous by classic Strade Bianche.

In a fun twist, riders will be their own support vehicles for much of the race. They are not allowed mechanical assistance outside feed and help zones, and they must finish on the same bike frame they began the race. So expect to see riders changing their own flat tyres and nursing wounded bikes over the line...

Riders can also compete on a range of bikes - basically anything that is non-motorised.

And the fun does not stop there, with amateur riders competing alongside the pros. To qualify, a rider must belong to a UCI registered team or be selected by their national federation. Amateur riders have been competing at the UCI Gravel World Series to chase an entry to the event, which will also see a selection of age category races.

The elite women's race takes place on the short course over 140km, featuring 32% dirt roads, 24% hard gravel, 1% cobblestone, 10% hard surface and 31% asphalt.

The elite men's race takes place on the longer course over 194km, featuring 36% dirt roads, 18% hard gravel, 1% cobblestone, 17% hard surface and 27% asphalt.

When are the Gravel World Championships?

The Gravel World Championships run are on Saturday October 8 and Sunday October 9, 2022.

How can I watch?

You can watch the women’s race from 13:00 - 15:00 UK time on Saturday, while the men’s race is live from 13:00 - 15:00 UK time on Sunday.