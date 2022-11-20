Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, Laura Kenny, has not got off to the best of starts in her first season in the UCI Track Champions League. After four events, across two rounds of racing, the 30 year-old has scored a total of eight points. Her best result so far was in the elimination race in Mallorca which she finished in 8th place. In Berlin she failed to score any points.

Despite the disappointing results, she says she is “loving every minute of it. I have no regrets doing this [despite] being really, really unfit.”

Asked by Eurosport's Adam Blythe if she was feeling any better than she was last week, Kenny provided the opposite of a politicians answer:

“No, I’m not. No,” was her perfectly direct response.

Before the series started Kenny had acknowledged that she was coming in far from her peak, and had told Eurosport that she hoped to ride herself into form.

She continues to hold onto that possibility:

“I’d love to race in London going really well, and maybe I will!,” she said. “We can still hope, right?”

Speaking after Saturday’s scratch race, but before the elimination, Kenny told Blythe that the secret to the elimination is simply lasting into the back end of the race:

“When there’s only five or six of you left, the pace comes off. So I just need to be in the front for a little bit longer and then you never know. Maybe I’ll have a good race!”

Blythe queried why the pace would be lower once the weaker riders had been knocked out.

“Well that’s because everyone’s nailed, aren’t they?” Kenny responded. “Their chins are on their stems!”

Unfortunately for her, and for British cycling fans, she was the first rider to be knocked out, while GB team-mate Katie Archibald went on to claim her second victory of the night.

Nonetheless, Kenny's disposition remains as rosy as ever.

“I just have no regrets [about] turning up and racing,” she says. “I’m having such a great time!”

Roll on London.

