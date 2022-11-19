Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 18:29-22:29 Live

What makes Berlin special?

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special

League standings going into Round 2

Men’s endurance - Top 5

1. Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 35 points

2. Matthias Guillemette (Canada) 30

3. Sebastian Mora (Spain) 28

4. Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 22

5. William Perrett (Great Britain) 21

Women’s endurance - Top 5

1. Jennifer Valente (USA) 32 points

2. Anita Stenberg (Norway) 24

3. Lily Williams (USA) 24

4. Sarah van Dam (Canada) 24

5. Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 24

Men’s sprint - Top 5

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 37 points

2. Matthew Richardson (Australia) 35

3. Stefan Botticher (Germany) 30

4. Mikhail Iakovlev (Israel) 22

5. Santiago Morales Ramires (Colombia) 20

Women’s sprint - Top 5

1. Shanne Braspenninckx (Netherlands) 26 points

2. Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 24

3. Martha Bayona (Colombia 22

4. Lea Friedrich (Germany) 22

5. Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 21



It is CLOSE. And every category really is wide open. It's game time.

Welcome to the big time

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters

Last week, in the Track Champions League...

Watch the thrilling men's sprint final as Richardson stuns Lavreysen in upset

We're starting with the men's sprint, so there's a reminder of the thrilling final between Harrie Lavreysen and Matthew Richardson, which gave us a bit of an upset but not the biggest. Richardson is the real deal.

This evening's schedule...

All times local.

Ding ding! Round 2!

Hello and welcome. Thanks for tuning in to live coverage of the greatest (cycling) show on earth, the UCI Track Champions League. We're racing in Berlin for the first time in TCL history, with some of our 72 riders hoping to pick up where they left off last weekend, and others looking to put it behind them and start afresh. Mallorca saw eight finals produce eight different winners and four different leaders of the men's and women's sprint and endurance categories. Is tonight going to be just as competitive? I think we're all hoping it will be!

Richardson: TCL was definitely hard, but I expected it to be harder

“It was definitely hard, but I expected it to be harder.”

Matthew Richardson is not being boastful or cocky or arrogant when he says he found the first round of the Track Champions League a bit less demanding than he had anticipated.

The debutant is making no assumptions about the four nights of racing still to come, however. “It might get harder as we go, I don’t know…” he said.

On the eve of the second round in Berlin, the young Australian has every reason to believe that he belongs there.

As the only rider to beat Harrie Lavreysen in 15 sprints at this competition - three races a night at every round across last year and this, maths fans - he would also now be perfectly justified in seeing himself as a true contender for the overall title.

No chickens are being counted yet, though.

Read full interview here

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party.

