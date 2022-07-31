England's Matt Walls was involved in a horror crash at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games' scratch race qualifying event.

Both Walls and his bike were thrown into the crowd after an eight-man incident on the final lap.

Walls, a gold medallist for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in the omnium, was treated in the stands for over half an hour before being taken to hospital for "precautionary checks", as Team England reported on social media.

Spectators were also caught up in the accident, with one covered in blood and taken away in a wheelchair.

As well as Walls, the Isle of Man's Matt Bostock was also injured and transported to hospital.

The session was subsequently called off, with fans ushered away from the venue while Walls was still being tended to.

A Team England spokesperson was reported to have added that "Matt is alert and talking and is being given medical attention in hospital”.

In addition to his international representation, Walls is part of the Bora-Hansgrohe cycling team and won the Gran Piemonte one-day classic in 2021.

He also has a silver Olympic medal from the Toyko madison alongside Ethan Hayter.

