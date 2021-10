Cycling - Track

European Track Championships 2021 - Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Katie Archibald becomes European Scratch Race champion

Great Britain's Katie Archibald, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becomes European Scratch Race champion after winning the Women's scratch final on day one from the 2021 European Track Championships in Minsk, Belarus. It is the 15th time the 27-year-old has won a European championship gold.

