Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: ‘Feels harder if you start with it’ – Katie Archibald on burden of leader’s jersey

We caught up with women’s endurance leader Katie Archibald ahead of the second meeting in the UCI Champions League in Lithuania. The series returns for round two on November 27 and you can watch all of the action live from 16:30 GMT on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+. Find out more about the "mind-blowing" new era for track cycling.

00:03:25, 3 hours ago