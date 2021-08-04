Cavendish to appear in award-winning Eurosport Cube studio.

He joins Sir Bradley Wiggins, Joanna Rowsell MBE and Reshmin Chowdhury to cover all key moments from the Track Cycling events from 4 - 7 August.

Discovery today announces that Mark Cavendish, the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour de France, four time world champion and Olympic silver medallist will join Discovery’s Tokyo 2020 coverage this week to provide expert insight across the Track Cycling competitions.

Fresh from an incredible and history making performance at the 2021 Tour de France, Cavendish will join Reshmin Chowdhury live in the Eurosport Cube, Discovery’s UK based award-winning mixed-reality studio from Wednesday 4 August – Saturday 7 August across discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics: What is the keirin derny motorbike used for in track cycling? Full keirin rules 15 HOURS AGO

Cavendish will also feature in Tokyo Today, Discovery’s daily round-up show at 4pm covering all the key moments from the day’s action.

He joins a stellar line-up of Discovery Olympic cycling experts including double Olympic champion Joanna Rowsell MBE and five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins of whom he was a team mate for two of his three Track Cycling World Championship titles.

Cavendish said:

I’m delighted to be joining Discovery’s Track Cycling coverage for Tokyo 2020. We have already seen some hugely impressive performances from Team GB as well as other nations and I’m sure there’s lots more to come. It should be a superb few days.

Jamie Steward, Senior Director Production and Broadcast said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Mark to our Tokyo 2020 coverage. His experience and decorated career will really help get under the skin of the action and provide viewers with that extra insight which we aim to deliver to our audiences.”

“This addition to the team supports our mission to unlock the power of the Olympics and bring unrivalled coverage to fans throughout the Games.”

---

Discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics, will be broadcasting Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE across the UK and Europe. It's the only place to find this level of LIVE and on-demand coverage for the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020

Fans able to watch over 3,500 hours of live action throughout the 17 days of competition.

The platform will include 50+ live event feeds including the main Eurosport 1 and 2 feeds

discovery+ will also stream 7 themed pop-up channels Eurosport 3-9, providing access to all the action and analysis live and on-demand.

*Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be available to watch on discovery+ in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Spain and United Kingdom. In all other European markets, except Russia, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be available on Eurosport.

Tokyo 2020 Wiggins: Laura Kenny can still win fifth gold in Tokyo 17 HOURS AGO