The Izu velodrome has provided plenty of drama for us all since the track cycling got underway with photo finishes and some nasty-looking crashes.
Dutch rider Laurine van Riessen left the track on a stretcher after a high-speed crash involving Britain’s Katy Marchant during the women’s keirin quarter-finals.
Earlier on in the Games, we saw Australian cyclist Alex Porter hit the deck after his handlebars came off his bike.
Whether it's the omnium, keirin, individual sprints or team pursuits, they all have one thing in common - laps and more laps around a track.
So if you're wondering just how long each lap is, you've come to the right place.
How long is the Izu velodrome cycling track?
One lap on the wooden cycling track of the Izu velodrome is 250m - for context, an Olympic running track is 400m.
The track also has 45 degree banks.to help athletes maintain speed as they travel round the bends.
The indoor venue is located in Izu City, Shizuoka, and fully complies with the technical standards required by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body for cycling.
Sadly the riders haven't been able to experience a party atmosphere with the majority of fans banned from attending due to coronavirus restrictions but the venue would usually hold 3,600 spectators.
The Izu velodrome was first opened in 2011.
Tokyo Olympics track cycling schedule (all times BST)
Friday, August 6 - 07:30 - 09:15
Women's Sprint Qualifying
Men's Sprint 1/2 Finals
Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals
Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
Women's Madison Final
Men's Sprint Final Places 3-4 & 1-2
Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
Women's Madison Victory Ceremony
Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony
Saturday, August 07:30 - 10:25
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Men's Keirin First Round
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
Men's Keirin Repechages
Women's Sprint Quarterfinals
Men's Madison Final
Men's Madison Victory Ceremony
Sunday, August 8 - 02:00 - 05:15
Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
Women's Sprint Semifinals
Men's Keirin Quarterfinals
Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
Men's Keirin Semifinals
Women's Sprint Finals
Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
Men's Keirin Final 7-12
Men's Keirin Final 1-6
Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony
Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4
Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony
Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony
