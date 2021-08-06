Britain’s Jack Carlin sprinted to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, adding an individual medal to his team sprint silver from earlier in the Games.

The men’s sprint event was always expected to be dominated by the Netherlands, and so it proved, with Harrie Lavreysen beating Jeffrey Hoogland 2-1 in an all-Dutch battle for gold.

But Carlin produced a superb display of power in the bronze medal race, beating Denis Dmitriev in both of the first two rides to secure an Olympic medal.

“I’m really happy with today, I gave it my all and came away with something which is nice,” Carlin told Bradley Wiggins after his ride.

“I’ll get a warm-down and some recovery in and hopefully I can add that last medal that I’m missing,” he added, referring to the men’s keirin, which begins on Saturday with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Carlin’s medal came on the same day as Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald had secured a brilliant gold in the women’s madison , with Team GB’s medal tally on the track now up to five in total in Tokyo.

Five medals is a far cry from the dominant grip on the sport that Team GB have held over the past two decades, winning 12 medals and six golds in Rio, 12 medals and eight golds in London, 14 medals with eight golds in Beijing.

However, Mark Cavendish told Eurosport that it is more a case of the rest of the world catching up than British Cycling underperforming.

"GB aren’t in decline, the rest of the world is stepping up," Cavendish told Reshmin Chowdhury in the Eurosport Cube.

"Great Britain were always the pioneers in new technologies and advancements to make the sport quicker. But as you advance the amount of things you can do get smaller, you can’t get the big gains you used to.

The rest of the world are coming up. The speed that all of these nations are going at, it blows your mind.

"The women’s (team pursuit) world record now, in Athens that’s what the men were doing. That’s crazy. You’re talking 23-30% quicker times, it’s a different sport now."

Team GB's Track Cycling medals at Tokyo 2020

Gold - Women's madison - Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Gold - Men's omnium - Matt Walls

Silver - Women's Team pursuit - Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight

Silver - Men's Team sprint - Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny

Bronze - Men's individual sprint - Jack Carlin

