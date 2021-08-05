Tokyo 2020 - Dutch rider Laurine van Riessen sent to hospital and Katy Marchant out of Keirin after huge crash
Van Riessen had been trying to get herself into some space on the outside too, but as the riders all moved up she clipped the wheel of the moving Lee Was Sze in-front of her and swung out of control. Both the Dutch cyclist and Marchant received initial treatment track-side.
Laurine van Riessen of Team Netherlands and Katy Marchant of Team Great Britain fall during the Women's Keirin quarterfinals - heat 1 of the track cycling on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 05, 2021 in Izu, Japan
Marchant was one of Team GB's best hopes for a gold in the Tokyo velodrome, but will take no further part in the event after being eliminated through no fault of her own.
The 28-year-old will hope for better fortune when she returns for the women’s sprint, the event in which she won bronze in Rio five years ago.
"I think I’m alright, just a bit battered and bruised,” Marchant said after the incident.
"I’ll be back tomorrow to start the sprint competition.”
The women’s individual sprint heats begin on Friday, with the medals to be decided on Sunday, the final day of the Tokyo Games.
"The Dutch girl who crashed with her in that, she was the one who crashed five years ago in Rio and went over the fence, if anyone can recall that,” Bradley Wiggins told Eurosport live from the Izu Velodrome.
We spoke to Katy after and thankfully she’s okay.
Marchant was lining up her preferred late move, but had her bike wiped from under her by the crashing van Riessen, with the incident happening in the blink of an eye, leaving the Brit with no time to avoid incident.
Image credit: Getty Images
Both riders received treatment track-side and will hope for better fortune later in the meet when they return for the sprint.
“It’s one of those things that happens in Keirin and that may be that for Katy Marchant in this now,” reacted Carlton Kirby on commentary.
