Bradley Wiggins has heralded the career of Ed Clancy as one of British Cycling’s best after the 36-year-old announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Clancy was forced to withdraw from the Team GB squad for the men’s team pursuit due to a back injury, and announced his retirement in the same statement - although he will bow out after the UCI Track Champions League.

The British team failed to reach the final in his absence, ending a run that has seen the British men’s team win the event in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Tokyo 2020 Wiggins: Laura Kenny can still win fifth gold in Tokyo AN HOUR AGO

Eurosport pundit and eight-time Olympic medallist Wiggins was alongside Clancy in the teams that took gold in the event at Beijing and Rio.

And Wiggins was trackside to interview his friend shortly after Clancy announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“Ed has been through four Olympic Games now, he’s the most successful and decorated British team pursuiter and the most decorated world rider in the history of the event,” Wiggins said.

It’s been an absolute privilege to be alongside that man, he’s one of our greatest and most underrated athletes I must say in terms of his exposure and media attention. And an absolute gentleman as well.

“It wasn’t to be today. He has been struggling with back injuries for the last seven years, and there was one stage before the last Olympics in Rio that he may never walk again if he continued racing.

“And that’s how much dedication and that’s how much he’s put into this sport. I think the emotion did pour out at that moment of time, that this might be his last Olympics, it suddenly hit him that a 20-year career is finally coming to an end.

“And what a career it’s been.”

Clancy's retirement statement

Clancy was forced to withdraw from the Games on Tuesday prior to Team GB's heat as a result of a back and sciatica issue.

"I'm absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way," he said in an official statement. "But it would be unfair of me to try to carry on now I have aggravated my back injury."

Clancy, a seven-time world champion, has been part of the Olympic gold-winning team pursuit teams at the last three games in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro.

He won his first team pursuit title aged 20 and won a further five. He is also the 2010 omnium world champion.

He continued: "I’ve spent just over 20 years on the Great Britain Cycling Team and I see it as my family. I have achieved more during my time than I ever could have dreamed of, it’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.

It’s been a pleasure, to the extent that if I could go back in time I would do it all over again.

"It’s a tough call, because I’m enjoying it more now than I ever have done, but the difficult choice is usually the right one and right now is the time to go.

"I want to thank everyone – family, friends, coaches, trade teams, sponsors, British Cycling and everyone else who has supported me – my career success has been a big team effort.

"In terms of what’s next, I still love riding bikes and I plan on rounding out the season competing in UCI Track Champions League, as well as focussing on building up the Clancy Briggs Cycling Academy.

"I also really enjoy my ambassadorial role with Pro-Noctis so I would like to do more with them, and I definitely would love to stay connected with British Cycling.

"I have plenty of options, but right now I will be putting all my energy in doing what I can to support the Great Britain Cycling Team out here in Tokyo."

- - -

After the show in Tokyo, follow the track cycling experience like never before with the UCI Track Champions League. Starting on November 6 at The Velòdrom Illes Balears in Palma de Mallorca

Tokyo 2020 Cycling Track Women's Team Pursuit FInal - Tokyo 2020 - Olympic Highlights 2 HOURS AGO