Laura Kenny is the greatest woman in British Olympic history by almost any metric.

The 29-year-old won gold alongside Katie Archibald in Friday's madison in Tokyo to become the first British woman to win golds in three separate Olympic Games.

She is also the first British woman to win five Olympic gold medals in any sport.

And is now level with dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin on six overall Olympic medals, with both adding two further medals to their career tally in Japan.

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny after winning madison gold at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

But arguably none of Kenny’s Olympic medals have come from a performance as dominant as her one alongside Archibald on Friday.

“Honestly, I’ve never felt so in control of a race in all my life,” she said after winning gold. “I feel like we did it so many times I barely even had to speak to Katie.

“When we were learning this, maybe eight or nine months ago, I just didn’t really know what to do. I knew I had to be there but the partnership wasn’t gelling.

“We just did it so many times with our U23 lads and our junior lads. I just felt like we repeated a race that we’ve now done three or four times.”

“Is that the same as you now?” joked Kenny as she spoke to Eurosport’s Bradley Wiggins after the race, equalling his number of five Olympic golds – four on the track and one on the road in his case.

“It is, you better retire now,” he replied with a smile.

Scottish rider Archibald has now won three Olympic medals: gold and silver in the team pursuit in Rio and Tokyo respectively along with the madison gold.

And the 27-year-old said that the greatest challenge for the pair was trying to control their efforts knowing that they were the quickest duo in the race.

“One of our big threats was that we’ll do a sprint, if you hit a big power number you’ve got to tell yourself to chill out,” Archibald explained. “All of our errors in the past is that we usually go ‘well we’re the fastest here, why don’t we prove that in the first sprint’. And we had to be really careful not to go.

"Laura said she felt like she never pressed the pedals (in the first half), but the whole time I was like ‘I think I’m going too hard!’.

"The biggest move of the race was when the French went (launching an attack off the front). I was in a terrible place, they nearly took advantage, the effort that Laura came over was amazing, I think that was the highlight.”

Katie Archibald (R) and Laura Kenny celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

Wiggins, who was track-side at the Izu Velodrome, says that Kenny is a truly great rider.

"She is one of the classiest acts when she’s on a bike, just aesthetically when she’s on a bicycle," Wiggins said.

"You don’t get an impression of the effort she’s making, she makes it look easy. And for me that’s greatness.

Being great at something is making something very hard look very easy, and she does it to perfection.

Team GB's Track Cycling medals at Tokyo 2020

Gold - Women's madison - Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Gold - Men's omnium - Matt Walls

Silver - Women's Team pursuit - Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight

Silver - Men's Team sprint - Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny

Bronze - Men's individual sprint - Jack Carlin

