Team GB’s men’s omnium champion Matt Walls says that he was inspired as a kid by watching the generation of Bradley Wiggins and Co winning Olympic medals.

“It’s pretty unreal really,” Walls told Bradley Wiggins at the Izu Velodrome just moments after winning gold.

When I was a kid I was watching you guys at the Olympics thinking it would be so cool being there one day. And now I’m here coming away with a gold medal. It’s unbelievable really.

“I felt pretty good,” Walls added. “I didn’t know how I was coming into it, the last track race I did was Euros last year, which is quite a long time ago, but I’ve been going well on the road.

“So I knew I was going well, but didn’t know how that would translate to the track. And I was flying really!

“I don’t think it has [sunk in] yet. Give it until tonight, I’ll sleep on it, and I’m sure it will sink in.

“Thank you to all the support from friends and family, and a big thank you to mum and dad, there’s no chance I’d be here without them.”

Eight-time Olympic medallist Wiggins says that Walls wouldn’t have been a nailed on pick for gold prior to the Games, but heralded the 23-year-old’s “mature” performance throughout the four-stage event.

“He’s come here and I don’t think anybody really expected anything of him in terms of winning a gold medal,” Wiggins said.

“I think he had a realistic chance of getting a medal, and that’s no disrespect to his talents, it’s just a case of not heaping too much pressure on such young shoulders. But he’s produced the goods.

“I tell you what, he’s ridden way above his years.

It was a mature performance in every race, which started with winning the scratch. And from that moment on it never really looked in doubt.

“And he just looked in control the whole time. That came off afterwards in the interview – it looked like he hadn’t raced, he had barely broken sweat and I don’t think it had sunk in at that point that he’s Olympic champion.”

Walls is a multi-talented rider and is likely to split his career across track and road disciplines in future.

And Wiggins says that the youngster now has a decision to make about what he prioritises.

“We’re only three years away of course from the next Olympic Games in Paris, where he’ll only be a 26-year-old and will be very much defending his title there,” Wiggins said.

“He is also in an international road squad at the minute of course, he’s been riding for Bora-Hansgrohe alongside Peter Sagan.

“It depends where he wants to take his career now, if he wants to take it onto the road and start producing results in things like the Tour de France and that.

But I think he should just enjoy this moment as Olympic Champion. You don’t get too many opportunities to win an Olympic title.

“Mark Cavendish of course was second in this event five years ago now, and only lost that on the elimination race.

“It’s a very tricky thing to get each individual event right (in the omnium) and of course you’ve got to come through all the melee and the crashes and things like that, and Matt’s done it today with such maturity.”

