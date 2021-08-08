Bradley Wiggins was in disbelief after Jason Kenny devastated the field to take keirin gold and become Team GB’s greatest Olympian.

Kenny stunned riders and spectators alike at the Izu velodrome as he tore clear with three laps still to go, maintaining his huge early lead to win his seventh Olympic title.

His victory put him clear of Chris Hoy for most golds and moved him ahead of Eurosport’s own Wiggins for total medals with nine.

Tokyo 2020 Kelsey Mitchell wins track sprint gold, world champion misses out AN HOUR AGO

“What on earth were the rest of the riders thinking?” Wiggins said from trackside.

Giving Jason Kenny that much space, that much breathing space at the front to ride away – you don't give Jason that much space at the front. Once he got a sniff and went clear, he left them for dead.

Kenny had moved level with Wiggins’ eight-strong medal tally earlier this week following his silver in the team sprint.

A five-time gold medallist in his own right, Wiggins marvelled at the accomplishments of his compatriot.

“There is no-one more deserving of that crown than Jason Kenny,” he added.

“He's been smiling all afternoon on the rollers, he's looked really laid back and relaxed, and it's just fantastic.”

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Jason Kenny becomes GB's most decorated Olympian with seventh gold medal AN HOUR AGO