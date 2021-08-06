Bradley Wiggins has backed rising British cycling star Jack Carlin to win Olympic gold later in his career.

The 24-year-old won individual sprint bronze at the Izu Velodrome on Friday to go alongside his team sprint silver from earlier in the Games.

And Wiggins says that Carlin’s development suggests he is a future Olympic champion in waiting.

“We’re certainly looking at a future star, and that’s even with his bronze medal,” Wiggins said.

I’m sure Jack will win this race one day. He’s come so far just in the last 18 months alone.

“In the last world championships he finished 20th in the individual sprint competition, and since then he’s gone away and worked hard with the coaching team and come back to win silver in the team sprint and now a bronze in an individual event.

“That’s quite something to do at a young age like that.”

The Tokyo Games is the first Olympics since 2004 where Team GB have not taken gold in the men’s sprint, with Chris Hoy winning in Beijing and Jason Kenny taking gold in London and Rio.

Netherlands were the dominant nation in the event in Tokyo, with Harrie Lavreysen beating Jeffrey Hoogland 2-1 in an all-Dutch battle for gold.

But Wiggins says that it is not time to discount Carlin or Kenny from future gold medal conversations just yet.

“Jack is following in a very historic line of great British sprinters,” Wiggins said. “The first being Reg Harris back in 1948 in London and from then we’ve had Chris Hoy of course, Jason Kenny, and Jack is probably the next one.

I say 'the next one' because never underestimate Jason Kenny. The day that he retires I think Jack will take that mantle.

“Even though Jason didn’t go as far as Jack in this competition, you can’t discount someone who’s been six-times Olympic champion.”

“I’m really happy with today, I gave it my all and came away with something which is nice,” Carlin told Wiggins after securing his bronze medal.

“I’ll get a warm-down and some recovery in and hopefully I can add that last medal that I’m missing,” he added, referring to the men’s keirin, which begins on Saturday with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Carlin’s medal came on the same day as Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald had secured a brilliant gold in the women’s madison, with Team GB’s medal tally on the track now up to five in total in Tokyo.

Five medals is a far cry from the dominant grip on the sport that Team GB have held over the past two decades, winning 12 medals and six golds in Rio, 12 medals and eight golds in London, 14 medals with eight golds in Beijing.

However, Mark Cavendish told Eurosport that it is more a case of the rest of the world catching up than British Cycling underperforming.

"GB aren’t in decline, the rest of the world is stepping up," Cavendish told Reshmin Chowdhury in the Eurosport Cube.

"Great Britain were always the pioneers in new technologies and advancements to make the sport quicker. But as you advance the amount of things you can do get smaller, you can’t get the big gains you used to.

The rest of the world are coming up. The speed that all of these nations are going at, it blows your mind.

"The women’s (team pursuit) world record now, in Athens that’s what the men were doing. That’s crazy. You’re talking 23-30% quicker times, it’s a different sport now."

Team GB's Track Cycling medals at Tokyo 2020

Gold - Women's madison - Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

Gold - Men's omnium - Matt Walls

Silver - Women's Team pursuit - Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Elinor Barker, Josie Knight

Silver - Men's Team sprint - Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny

Bronze - Men's individual sprint - Jack Carlin

