Team GB's Jack Carlin is out of the men’s keirin event after failing to qualify from his semi-final, though Jason Kenny made it through.

The 24-year-old Scot had been gunning for his third medal in Tokyo but finished fourth to agonisingly miss out on a spot in the final by one position.

Carlin won bronze in the individual sprint and silver in team event, but will have to settle for a spectator’s view of the 3:51am BST gold medal race.

Tokyo 2020 Kelsey Mitchell wins track sprint gold, world champion misses out AN HOUR AGO

Team-mate Jason Kenny made it through however, qualifying in first ahead of Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer and Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa.

‘It's not over yet for Laura’ – Wiggins on Kenny hopes after scratch race crash

The six-time Olympian arrives in the final in excellent form, having also impressed in his quarter-final heat.

His speed was made all the more impressive given he had seen his wife Laura involved in a multi-rider crash just moments before his first race, though she was ok to continue and responded by winning the tempo race in the women’s omnium.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Jason Kenny becomes GB's most decorated Olympian with seventh gold medal AN HOUR AGO