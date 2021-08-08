Jason Kenny has become Great Britain's most decorated ever Olympian.

Triumph in Tokyo was the 33-year-old's fourth individual Olympic title, defending a crown he won five and nine years ago at the previous two Olympics.

Kenny also took gold medals in the individual sprint in London and Rio, and a hat-trick of successive team sprint victories starting in Beijing in 2008.

"Jason Kenny is the Olympic champion for the second straight Olympiad," said former teammate Bradley Wiggins, trackside for Eurosport and discovery+.

That is gold medal number seven, medal number nine - he is now the most successful, most decorated Olympian of all time with that performance.

"There is no-one more deserving of that crown than Jason Kenny," he added. "He's been smiling all afternoon on the rollers, he's looked really laid back and relaxed, and it's just fantastic."

Wiggins has five Olympic golds of his own and was staggered by both Kenny's performance and the tactics of his fellow competitors.

The rest of the field allowed the two-time defending champion a long rope and failed to reel him back as Kenny, who has looked a little below his best at these Games, produced a vintage performance.

"What a way to win your seventh Olympic gold medal! Absolutely fantastic," Wiggins said.

"What on earth were the rest of the riders thinking? Giving Jason Kenny that much space, that much breathing space at the front to ride away.

"You don't give Jason that much space at the front. Once he got a sniff and went clear, he left them for dead."

Another victory for Jason Kenny means he and wife Laura now have 12 golds between them.

