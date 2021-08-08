Jason Kenny tore through the keirin final to win a stunning seventh Olympic gold in Tokyo, the most in British history.

The 33-year-old shocked the field by sprinting clear with three laps to go to finish 0.763 seconds ahead of Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang, with the Netherland's Harrie Lavreysen taking bronze.

Tokyo 2020 'He left them for dead!' – Wiggins marvels at staggering Kenny keirin gold 29 MINUTES AGO

Kenny had already become the joint most decorated British Olympian of all time alongside Bradley Wiggins following his silver in the team sprint on Tuesday, but today’s triumph puts him clear at the summit with nine total medals.

The Brit arrived in the final in terrific form following excellent performances in the quarter and semi-finals, but his devastating early move to the front stunned everyone.

Kenny roared away from the pack with three laps still to go, holding his ferocious pace to leave Awang and Lavreysen to scrap for the remaining podium places ahead of the trailing field.

Carlin had been aiming to make it three medals in Tokyo, the Scot having already won bronze and silver in the individual and team sprint respectively.

‘It's not over yet for Laura’ – Wiggins on Kenny hopes after scratch race crash

The 24-year-old finished second in the minor final behind Japan’s Yuta Wakimoto to place eighth overall in the event.

The six-time medallist was fine to continue but suffered a shock early exit in the elimination race to put her medal hopes into jeopardy.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Kelsey Mitchell wins track sprint gold, world champion misses out AN HOUR AGO