Jason Kenny missed out on a chance to sprint for the medals at the Tokyo Olympics after defeat to Harrie Lavreysen in the heats.

The 33-year-old Brit had looked off his trademark form throughout the competition, struggling in the flying lap and being forced into the repechage after the initial heats.

And defeat to Lavreysen was no surprise when it came, with the Dutch rider among the favourites to medal along with compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland.

“It went well, just taking each race as it comes, but so far so good,” Carlin told Eurosport’s Bradley Wiggins as he wound down following his progression to the semi-finals.

The last five years the Dutch have been the ones to beat, but I’ll give it a go tomorrow and see what happens.

“The track suits my kind of moves and I’ll try and take advantage of those.”

Jason Kenny of Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

Kenny drew level with Bradley Wiggins’ all-time British record of eight Olympic medals with his silver in the team sprint.

And the Lancastrian will have a chance to add a remarkable ninth Olympic medal to his palmares when he goes in the keirin at the weekend.

The British cycling squad have been the dominant force at the last two Olympics, but have picked up just three medals in the opening four days of racing in Tokyo, with Matt Walls winning Team GB’s solitary gold in the men’s omnium, and the men's sprint team and women's pursuit team settling for silver.

But Eurosport pundit Mark Cavendish says that the lack of gold medals isn't a sign of Team GB losing their touch.

"GB aren’t in decline, the rest of the world is stepping up," he told Reshmin Chowdhury in the Eurosport Cube.

The rest of the world are coming up. The speed that all of these nations are going at, it blows your mind.

"Great Britain were always the pioneers in new technologies and advancements to make the sport quicker. But as you advance the amount of things you can do get smaller, you can’t get the big gains you used to.”

