British cyclist Laura Kenny is set to become a dame in the new year’s honours after her record-breaking performances at Tokyo 2020, according to reports in the British media.

The 29-year-old became Britain’s most successful female Olympian at the 2021 Olympics after she won her fifth gold, in the women’s madison, with her team mate Katie Archibald, 27.

Kenny’s comfortable victory at the Izu velodrome means she is the first British woman to win gold medals at three consecutive Olympics, and the most successful female cyclist in the history of the Games.

The six-time Olympic medallist is already a CBE after her previous successes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, and the Times are reporting that a damehood is now virtually assured.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those to congratulate Kenny.

The Duke and Duchess tweeted: “Incredible achievement Laura Kenny on becoming the first British woman to win golds at three consecutive Olympic Games.”

Speaking after her madison victory Kenny said: “I feel like we’re just making up these records as we go along.

“It’s not about the records, it’s about the race and I’m just so happy we won the bike race.”

Silver medallist Great Britain's men's track cycling team sprint Jason Kenny (L) poses with his wife silver medallist Great Britain's women's track cycling team pursuit Laura Kenny Image credit: Getty Images

Kenny has a chance to win a seventh medal in the omnium on the final day of the Olympic Games and will enter the race as one of the favourites.

Tokyo 2020 has not just been a success for Kenny, but also for her husband Jason, 33.

Jason secured his eighth cycling medal, six of them gold, at this Olympics, making him the most decorated British Olympian, alongside Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Asked this year what it was like to be married to another legend of the sport, Kenny told Olympics.com that their careers were not a source of competition.

“There’s not a single feeling or emotion I’ve had that he hasn’t had,” she said: “When I go home and I’m experiencing these emotions I can tell him and he knows how I feel.”

Her husband added: “We understand each other. We understand where we are coming from.”

