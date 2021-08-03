Denmark and Team GB’s face-off in the men's team pursuit came to a calamitous end when the Danes lead rider Frederik Madsen inexplicably crashed into Britain’s Charlie Tanfield.

The Danes were on course for a resounding victory that would have propelled them into the gold medal race at Tokyo 2020 when the disaster struck.

Unaware that Tanfield had slipped off the Team GB train and was riding solo with a lap remaining, Madsen ploughed straight into him, sending them both crashing down to the track.

With both teams now down to two riders, the race was effectively over – with times in the team pursuit taken from the third rider to cross the finish line.

Madsen was pictured screaming at Tanfield as he lay on the inside track before storming off and shoving a TV camera, but Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins insisted the blame lay with the Danes.

'It wasn't his fault at all'

“Woah, I’ve not seen anything like it,” said Wiggins. “Charlie Tanfield was the third rider of our team. We had lost a rider well before that and we were down to three.

“Now he’s come off the back and he has to continue, he has no option. He can’t swing up the track, he has to continue to register a time.

“And the Dane coming round had his head down and wasn’t watching where he was going, you should always keep some eye contact with the track.

“He [Madsen] was gesticulating a lot while they were lying on the floor as if it was Harry’s fault. It wasn’t his fault at all. He assumed as he was a lone rider, he should have been up the track and out the race. But that wasn't the case. It's a shame.”

Italy blew apart the world record in their match to reach the gold medal race, but it was not immediately clear who would join them with Denmark and GB not posting a time.

Officials were reportedly lodging their appeals and with the final not until Wednesday, the furore could rumble on.

Tanfield was only drafted into the GB team at the eleventh hour after Ed Clancy ended his Olympic career after the recurrence of a persistent back injury.

