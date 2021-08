We've had the rowing, the swimming and the golf - but all eyes are now on the Izu velodrome with the track cycling underway.

Team GB have a host of talent competing in the track cycling events in Tokyo with golden couple Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny among their best medal hopes.

The pair have ten gold medals between them and are each competing in three events as Jason looks to go one further than his and Sir Chris Hoy's six golds, while Laura is two medals behind Charlotte Dujardin as Britain's most decorated female athlete.

There are a host of track cycling events to get stuck into with the individual sprints, team pursuits, keirin, omnium and madison each offering their own excitement and drama.

One thing for sure is that all cyclists will hope to avoid following the same fate as Australian cyclist Alex Porter - whose bike fell apart at high speed during the men's team pursuit on day one of the cycling.

Tokyo Olympics track cycling schedule (all times BST)

Monday, August 2 - 07:30 - 10:30

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint First round

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women's Team Sprint Finals

Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Tuesday, August 3, 07:30 - 10:10

Women's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying

Men's Team Pursuit First round

Men's Team Sprint First round

Women's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Team Sprint Finals

Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Wednesday, August 4 - 07:30 - 11:00

Men's Sprint Qualifying

Women's Keirin First round

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Keirin First round Repechages

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Men's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Laura and Jason Kenny are Team GB's golden couple on the bike Image credit: Getty Images

Thursday, August 5 - 07:30 - 10:50

Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1\4

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women's Keirin Second Round

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2\4

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals

Women's Keirin Third Round

Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3\4

Women's Keirin Final Places 7 to 12

Women's Keirin Finals

Men's Omnium Points Race 4\4

Men's Sprint Final Places 5 to 8

Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony

Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony

Friday, August 6 - 07:30 - 09:15

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Men's Sprint 1/2 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Women's Madison Final

Men's Sprint Final Places 3-4 & 1-2

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Women's Madison Victory Ceremony

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Saturday, August 07:30 - 10:25

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Keirin First Round

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Keirin Repechages

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Men's Madison Final

Men's Madison Victory Ceremony

Jason Kenny wins the sprint in Olympic record at Rio 2016

Sunday, August 8 - 02:00 - 05:15

Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Sprint Semifinals

Men's Keirin Quarterfinals

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Men's Keirin Semifinals

Women's Sprint Finals

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Men's Keirin Final 7-12

Men's Keirin Final 1-6

Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4

Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony

Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony

