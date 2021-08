Cycling - Track

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Bradley Wiggins explains why drafting negates a rider’s ‘biggest enemy’

Bradley Wiggins took to the Cube to explain the benefits behind drafting in track and road cycling. The 2012 Tour de France winner details how it helps negate a rider’s biggest enemy: wind resistance. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:13, an hour ago