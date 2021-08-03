Katie Archibald and Neah Evans were involved in a big crash during their warm-down lap after breaking the world record in their team pursuit heat against USA on Tuesday.

The blistering British ride beat the world record set by Germany on Monday, putting Team GB into the women’s team pursuit final as they attempt to retain their title over the distance.

But the mix-up after the finish saw an exhausted Archibald crash into the back of Evans to send both tumbling.

"Oh, a tumble, a tumble," exclaimed Carlton Kirby on commentary for Eurorsport. "They were so empty, that’s an indication of how much they’d put into that run."

Initial signs are that the pair escaped relatively unscathed, hugging and resuming their warm-down.

"It really was an incredible ride, I’m so impressed by that," two-time Olympic pursuit champion and Eurosport pundit Jo Rowsell said.

"They are guaranteed a medal, gold or silver. Katie and Neah seemed to be smiling so that’s all okay."

Crash! Image credit: Eurosport

GB had held the team pursuit world record since Rio 2016, but saw their all-time leading time broken by Germany in the opening round on Monday.

And Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans’ retort stayed on top for just a matter of minutes on Tuesday, with the Germans sealing their own spot in the gold medal race by reclaiming their world record, going almost half a second quicker than the Brits.

“We are being really treated today by some fascinating women’s team pursuiting, I absolutely love seeing this,” said Rowsell.

“Great Britain breaking that world record set by Germany yesterday with a 4:06.7. Germany now going more than half a second quicker!

“This is going to be a fascinating final. Germany versus Great Britain racing for the gold. Both are taking the event to completely new levels.”

- - -

