German cycling coach Patrick Moster has been suspended for the rest of the year by the sport's governing body, the UCI, for using racist language at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The German Cycling Union's sport director was heard shouting "get the camel drivers" at Nikias Arndt while the rider was chasing down Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Algeria's Azzedine Lagab during the time trial at the Games.

Moster was sent home from Japan and has faced calls to resign, but he remains in post. He has, though, taken a pay cut and been removed from competition indefinitely by his employers.

In a statement, the UCI said: "Mr Moster has acknowledged before the Disciplinary Commission that he had committed a breach of the UCI Regulations and agreed to the imposition of a suspension until 31 December 2021, during which time Mr Moster may not participate in any capacity in any competition or activity authorised or organised by the UCI, a Continental Confederation or a member National Federation."

Moster will technically be free to return to events in January, subject to the German Cycling Union allowing him to do so.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling," said the governing body.

