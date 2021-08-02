Track cyclist Laura Kenny is the golden girl, and one half of the golden couple with husband Jason Kenny, looking to deliver the goods for Team GB in Tokyo.

While many athletes would have been frustrated at last year's Games being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the year-long wait actually helped Kenny recover from injuries after she broke her shoulder and her arm in two separate incidents in 2020.

“If this had been a year ago, I’d have been slightly concerned. Maybe not concerned but I just wouldn’t have had the prep that I would have wanted to have,” said Kenny.

“So having the extra year really gave me time to make sure I was doing everything right, get my shoulder better, and get fitter and stronger than I ever have been.”

All eyes will now be on whether Kenny can live up to her name as one of the best female cyclists ever.

How many medals has Laura Kenny won?

Kenny currently has four gold medals to her name making her Team GB's most successful female athlete of all time.

Should she win gold in any of her events in Japan's capital she will become the first British woman to win gold at three separate Olympics, after Jade Jones, Helen Glover and Charlotte Dujardin all missed out.

Dressage champion Dujardin has already scooped two medals in Tokyo to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian with six, meaning Kenny could eclipse her record if she gets on the podium in all three of her events.

What events is Laura Kenny competing in at Tokyo 2020?

Kenny will race in the team pursuit, omnium and madison this summer.

The 29-year-old is the defending champion in the omnium and team pursuit while the madison returns to the Games having been removed in 2012 due to the fact there was no women's race at the time.

Laura Kenny will be hoping to win another three Olympic medals in Tokyo Image credit: Getty Images

When is Laura Kenny competing at Tokyo 2020? (all times BST)

Monday, August 2

Women’s team pursuit qualifying - 07:30 BST - 10:30 BST

Tuesday, August 3

Women’s team pursuit first round and final - 07:30 BST - 10:10 BST

Friday, August 6

Women’s madison final - 07:30 BST - 11:15 BST

Sunday, August 8

Women’s omnium - 02:00 BST - 05:15 BST

