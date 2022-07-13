Katie Archibald has confirmed she will not take part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as she continues her recovery from various injuries.

The Olympic gold medal winner won the madison alongside Laura Kenny in Tokyo in 2021, and also picked up silver in the team pursuit. That was in addition to gold and silver medal winners at Gold Coast in 2018 and a bronze in 2014.

"I'm just not coping," said in a statement. “I took two weeks off in January this year while recovering from shoulder surgery.

"That was a scheduled break. However, since then I've managed to fit in, unscheduled: a back fracture, Covid, a concussion, a broken collarbone, another surgery, and (the final cherry on top) two sprained ankles and a big, ballooned leg.

"I've tried my hardest to keep my head up - and certainly had enough support from British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, and Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cyclin to do so - but I'm just not coping.

"So, with a very heavy heart I've decided to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This isn't a happy thing to share. Representing Scotland means so much to me, but that's where I am."

