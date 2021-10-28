WHAT IS THE UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

Short format, high adrenaline racing!

The UCI Track Champions League is a new series bringing together the world’s top riders in the velodrome as 72 athletes, 36 men and 36 women, compete for equal prize money across five meetings in 2021.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

You can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

WHEN IS IT?

The 2021 series takes place over five rounds across four countries, with each meeting condensed into a fast-paced two-hour programme.

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November

Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November Round 2: Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November

Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November Round 3: London, UK – Friday 3 December

London, UK – Friday 3 December Round 4: London, UK – Saturday 4 December

London, UK – Saturday 4 December Round 5: Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday 11 December

SO HOW DOES IT WORK?

Both the men’s and women’s leagues are split in two, creating a Sprint Championship and Endurance Championship for each. Each league will see 18 riders compete for glory.

SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

The league is stripped down to cycling’s two most exciting sprint formats.

Keirin: The two fastest riders from three heats will qualify for a six-athlete final.

The two fastest riders from three heats will qualify for a six-athlete final. Sprint: Heats of three riders will culminate in a head-to-head final.

ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Again, it’s boiled down to the two races that promise the most drama, but this time with all the riders competing at the same time.

Scratch race: A shorter, faster version than deployed at other events.

A shorter, faster version than deployed at other events. Elimination race: One rider eliminated every two laps until just one remains.

HOW DO YOU WIN?

Riders score points in every race for every position – so every point matters. Results are tallied up in the respective leagues, leaving four champions (men’s sprint and endurance; women’s sprint and endurance) after the final round in Tel Aviv on December 11.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED?

Selection is determined by a range of criteria including results at the Tokyo Olympics and other major events. Previous palmarès and general status in the sport are also considered. Stay tuned for rider announcements – more athletes will be selected via results in the upcoming UCI Track Cycling World Championships later in October.

Current riders to earn their golden tickets, with more announcements to follow, are:

MEN’S SPRINT

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) - Two-time Olympic gold medallist, six-time UCI world champion and three-time European champion

Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) - Pan American Track Championship gold medallist and flying 200m world record holder

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) - Olympic gold medallist, four-time UCI world champion and eight-time European champion

Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) - European Championship bronze medallist and UCI World Cup gold medallist

Maximilian Levy (Germany) - Four-time UCI world champion, six-time European champion and three-time Olympic medallist

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) - Four-time European champion, former UCI world champion and Olympic bronze medallist

WOMEN’S SPRINT

Emma Hinze (Germany) - Olympic silver medallist and three-time UCI world champion

Mathilde Gros (France) - UCI World Championships bronze medallist and two-time European champion

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) - Two-time UCI world champion and three-time European champion

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist

Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist

Olena Starikova (Ukraine) - Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist

MEN’S ENDURANCE

Corbin Strong (New Zealand) - Current points race UCI world champion and team pursuit silver medallist at the 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Ed Clancy (Great Britain) - Three-time Olympic gold medallist, six-time UCI world champion and five-time European champion

Sebastián Mora (Spain) - Former UCI world champion and six-time European champion

Yacine Chalel (Algeria) - Current leader of the UCI Men Elite Elimination Rankings

Kelland O'Brien (Australia) - Two-time team pursuit UCI world champion and Olympic Games bronze medallist

WOMEN’S ENDURANCE

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) - Two-time Olympic gold medallist, three-time UCI world champion

Kirsten Wild (The Netherlands) - Eight-time UCI world and European champion, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist

Annette Edmondson (Australia) - Three-time UCI world champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist

Yumi Kajihara (Japan) - Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo and reigning UCI world champion

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) - Norwegian national champion

Stay tuned as more riders are announced in the run-up to the series opener in Mallorca!

WHAT THE LEGENDS ARE SAYING…

Britain’s six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy: “By making it more accessible [for the fans], they're going to get to see all the detail... they're going to get to see things like the power outputs, heart rates, the data behind the performance, and they're going to get to see the best riders in the world, week after week.

“The only time you normally get to see all the best riders together at the same time is the World Championships or the Olympic Games. So every four years, you'll see them five times.

“And we're going to see them in this amazing series, at their best form just off the back of a World Championship. So I think for the fans, it's super exciting.

“It's going to be nice and simple. It's going to be quick, it's going to be condensed into a two-hour package. I think it's what the fans really want. And I think it's what the riders want too.”

Britain’s three-time team pursuit Olympic champion Ed Clancy: “I'm into motorsport but when you see even a go kart or a Formula car... there's no lights, there's no number plates, there's no fat.

“The only things on the bikes are the bare essentials and it's designed not for comfort, not to be quiet and refined, just to go fast.

“It's the ultimate combination of man and machine with no other purpose than to go fast in this gladiatorial stadium and do battle.”

