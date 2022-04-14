German track sprinter Emma Hinze lifts the lid on the high-pressure environment of the UCI Track Champions League in episode three of Back on Track - set to air on Monday 18 April.

In the latest show, the league’s inaugural Sprint champion addresses the media’s natural comparisons made between her and German track cycling legend Kristina Vogel. Multiple UCI World Champion and Olympic medalist Hinze is clear to state that whilst she has huge respect for the achievements of her fellow countrywoman, she is focused only on her own performance, saying: “I don’t intend to emulate any records, I just want to do it my way”.

Hinze’s thoughts on the topic come in the third episode of the series, set in round 2 of the league, in Panevėžys, Lithuania. The episode begins with a visit to the apartment of Lithuanian rider Olivija Baleisyte, for a discussion on what drives her to succeed as she looks ahead to the excitement of a home crowd cheering her on.

On track, once the racing gets underway, close rivalries develop in the Men’s Endurance League as unexpected results close up the standings, while the Women’s Endurance League takes a very different turn. Viewers visit Villareal, Spain and get to know series contender Sebastián Mora behind the scenes.

The documentary series also travels to the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland to meet UCI Track Champions League riders Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago), Miriam Vece (Italy), Jaïr Tjon En Fa (Suriname) and Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) - all members of the UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC). Designed to provide training facilities and resources to riders from non-traditional cycling nations, the UCI WCC sees the four athletes live, train and compete together.

Back at the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Nicholas Paul goes head to head with league leader Harrie Lavreysen in the Men’s Sprint while the battle between compatriots and close friends Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrch continues.

The third episode of the series will be broadcast on the Eurosport App and GCN+ on April 18 and is available on discovery+ . Back on Track was produced by Discovery Sports Events in partnership with Pap's.

Season two of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League is set to return in Autumn 2022.

