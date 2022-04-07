Six-time Olympic gold medal winner and UCI Track Champions League ambassador Sir Chris Hoy says it is the stories behind the athletes that makes new docuseries Back On Track such compelling viewing . “There are lots of exciting names and amazing talent - every single athlete has a story behind them.” says the track cycling legend in the second instalment of the show - set to air on Monday 11 April.

Hoy’s comments come as the intensity of the league’s fast-paced format pushes the riders’ bodies and minds to the very limit in Mallorca in episode two of Back on Track. Following on from episode one of the breakout new series, Monday’s release takes viewers from Mallorca to Panevezys’ Cido Arena as the action continues. Off the track, several riders’ origin stories are unearthed, each different from the last.

The second episode in this five-part series begins with a closer look at the Men’s Endurance category - a battle without a clear favourite, but not lacking in talent. Among the contenders for the category title is Corbin Strong (New Zealand), who sits in the interview chair for the first time.

Viewers are also transported to Glasgow to meet double Olympic gold medallist Katie Archibald to learn about what drives her to succeed. In Mallorca, her fierce battle continues with Dutch veteran Kirsten Wild, with both riders searching for a strong performance in a dramatic Elimination Race after disappointing results in the Scratch.

In the Sprint, close friends and teammates Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich navigate the difficulties of competing against each other at the very highest level, each feeling the pressure. Meanwhile, fellow Women’s Sprint rider Mathilde Gros discusses her disappointing Olympic campaign, and aspirations for the league. On the path to become a professional basketball player, she left it all for a career in track cycling, and a dream of gold.

As the episode reaches its conclusion, we travel to Lithuania for the second round of the league and meet local sporting legend Simona Krupeckaitė - a rider set to retire who’s hoping for one last big result in front of the capacity home crowd.

The second episode of the series will be broadcast on Eurosport App and GCN+ on April 11 (available later on discovery+*).

Back on Track was produced by Discovery Sports Events in partnership with Pap's.

Season two of the UCI Track Cycling Champions League is set to return in Autumn 2022.

