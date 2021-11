Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘Got it right!’ – Katie Archibald makes amends for Mallorca with scratch race win

Katie Archibald cemented her place at the top of the leaderboard with success in the scratch race in Lithuania. Maggie Coles-Lyster got the jump on Archibald and Kirsten Wild in the first round in Spain and she finished second at the Cido Arena with Yumi Kajihara of Japan third. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

