Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Emma Hinze (Germany) lead the UCI Track Champions League sprint standings after an electric opening night in Mallorca.

Both riders won the sprint and finished runner-up in the keirin to earn 37 points. Stefan Botticher (Germany) is second in the men’s standings on 33 points, with Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) trailing Hinze in the women's competition on 35 points.

The next round is in Panevezys, Lithuania on November 27.

MEN’S SPRINT - LAVREYSEN DOMINATES

Lavreysen underlined his status as the world’s top sprinter with a dominant victory in the men’s sprint.

The reigning Olympic and world champion had the final sewn up by the end of the back straight, with opponent Mikhail Iakovlev (Russia) easing up to allow him an uncontested win.

In truth, Lavreysen was more troubled in his semi-final where he held off Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) to progress – the pair showing expert bike handling to avoid colliding as they approached the bell.

WOMEN’S SPRINT - 'SPECTACULAR' HINZE TOO GOOD

Hinze edged an all-German affair to beat Lea Friedrich in the women’s sprint.

The five-time world champion allowed her opponent to open up the finale before closing down the back straight and powering to victory.

MEN’S KEIRIN - 'SURPRISE' AS BOTTICHER BEATS DUTCH DUO

Botticher upset the fancied Dutch to claim a surprise win in the men’s keirin.

The German found himself behind Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) heading into the final corner, with defending world champion Lavreysen on his shoulder.

But the 29-year-old produced the strongest finish to deny Lavreysen a double on the opening night.

WOMEN’S KEIRIN - 'SHE WAS ON MARS!'

Mitchell moved from last to first on the final lap to grab a sensational victory in the women’s keirin.

The 27-year-old looked to be out of contention as German duo Friedrich and Hinze duked it out for the lead, but staged a magnificent recovery to overtake the entire field on the last corner to triumph.

“Look at the power! Oh my goodness. That was a drive from nowhere. She was on Mars and came in to win!” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

Hinze, a former world champion in the event, was forced to settle for second ahead of Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia).

