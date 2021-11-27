Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Emma Hinze (Germany) continued their domination of the sprint league at the UCI Track Champions League with further success in Lithuania on Satuday.

Lavreysen doubled up, moving on to 77 points, some 18 points clear of Stefan Botticher in second. Hinze was runner-up to Lea Friedrich in the keirin but once again won the sprint race to also open up a 18-point lead over compatriot Friedrich.

MEN’S KEIRIN FINAL - LAVREYSEN HOLDS OFF HOOGLAND

Home rider Vasilijus Lendel elected to take it to Harrie Lavreysen and co early on, making a bold early move.

However, the raucous crowd at the Cido Arena would be disappointed with Lendel fading to finish last as Lavreysen improved on his second place in Mallorca to take the spoils. Jeffrey Hoogland took second from Stefan Botticher in third.

"It was a hectic Keirin," said Lavreysen afterwards.

In the first three heats there were some dangerous parts so I thought for the final that I would go from the front and don't make things difficult unnecessarily.

"It was a good final. I thought with two left that I can go to the front and do an easy build and a really fast last lap. I think it worked out perfectly.

"It feels good to have extended my lead in the sprint series. There is not a lot of pressure riding in the blue kit, but it's nice to win in it, of course."

WOMEN’S KEIRIN - FRIEDRICH SEALS HER FIRST WIN OF EVENT

Lea Friedrich led home a one-two in the keirin with Emma Hinze coming in second and Kelsey Mitchell third.

Friedrich – eliminated in the heats of the sprint - bedded in behind the derny’s wheel and Hinze wasted no time in taking to the front, ahead of her friend, the world champion Friedrich.

Mitchell made a big move on the outside, but it wasn’t big enough, and the woman in rainbows won it, with Hinze taking second place to bring home a German one-two.

WOMEN’S SPRINT FINAL - EMMA HINZE WINS!

Germany’s Emma Hinze continued her stunning start to the UCI Track Champions League as she won the women’s sprint event from Lauriane Genest of Canada.

Genest took it to the world champion, but the overall leader in this competition looked unbeatable on Saturday having beaten Riyu Ohta (Japan) and Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) in the heats, and Olena Starikova (Ukraine) and Mathilde Gros (France) in the semi-final.

Canadian rider Genest was bold, letting Hinze lead it out, before leaping on her wheel, but she gave herself too much to do and had to settle for second.

MEN’S SPRINT FINAL - LAVREYSEN OVERCOMES NICHOLAS PAUL

Lavreysen doubled up with a hard-fought success over Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in the sprint final in the last race of the night.

The reigning Olympic and world champion just got the better of Paul at the semi-final stage last time out in Mallorca and it was another hard-fought race. Paul, the world record holder for the flying 200m, pushed Lavreysen to the top of the track and went early as he mixed up his tactics.

However, Lavreysen underlined his status as the world’s top sprinter to haul in Paul and double up.

Women’s sprint:

Emma Hinze - 74

Lea Friedrich - 56

Kelsey Mitchell - 50

Men’s sprint:

Harrie Lavreysen - 77

Stefan Botticher - 59

Jeffrey Hoogland - 47

