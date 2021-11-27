Jason Kenny has opened the door to competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 33-year-old is on media duties at the Lithuanian round of the UCI Track Champions League and told Eurosport that he has – after a post-Olympics hiatus – returned to training and could feature at Paris 2024.

“I'm back on the track this afternoon, actually,” he said.

So we'll see what happens, see where we end up, see what happens with the team. If I'm in the team, at the end of the day, it doesn't make sense to stop.

Kenny has, of course, retired before, only to make a golden return at the Tokyo Games to win a seventh gold medal.

“The stars aligned,” he adds, with no small amount of modesty, of his keirin victory back in August.

“I knew that Harrie [Lavreysen]’s not going to be keen to go early, because he's going to drag the two fast boys behind him. And then you've got Matty [Glaetzer] and Max Levy in front of him they probably don't feel like they have the legs to take it on early either.

“So it was just that perfect opportunity. Had the race gone normally, I'd have just been a sitting duck on the front in all reality. So we had to try something. So yeah, it's just one of those things. We gave it a go and it worked out.”

‘Absolutely remarkable’ – Jason Kenny storms to historic keirin gold

Kenny added that he will compete at the UCI Champions League at a later date should he qualify.

“If I'm good enough and, if I qualify, then yes, it's obviously a good opportunity to go racing, to get [UCI] points that we always need.”

- - -

