Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - Keirin Explained: What is it? And why is there a motorbike?

GCN’s Manon Lloyd breaks down the keirin ahead of the UCI Track Champions League. You can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca.

00:02:59, 3 hours ago