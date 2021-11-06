Premium Cycling Track Cycling Track 18:40-22:15

SO WHAT IS THE UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

The UCI Track Champions League is a new series bringing together the world’s top riders in the velodrome as 72 athletes, 36 men and 36 women, compete for equal prize money across five meetings in 2021.

Both the men’s and women’s leagues are split in two, creating a Sprint Championship and a Endurance Championship for each. Each league will see 18 riders compete for glory, with points awarded for every place in every race.

The overall winner of each category will take home €25,000, with prize money awarded for each place in the main standings. Race winners will also receive €1,000, with financial incentives for places 1-10 in every race.

SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

Sprint

The first rider to cross the finish line after three laps wins

The first round features six heats of three riders going head-to-head, with the six winners progressing to the semi-finals

Two semi-finals of three riders then determine the final competitors, who will duke it out for the win in a two-rider final

Keirin

A mass start sprint over five laps, with the first two behind a Derny motorcycle setting the pace

Six riders will contest three heats, with the top two in each qualifying for the final

ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Scratch race

This bunch-start race will be contested over a relatively short distance of 5km (20 laps of the 250m track)

Elimination race

The last rider across the finish line every second lap will be eliminated

The first lap is a neutral lap with all 18 riders taking part from the off

WHEN ARE THE FIVE MEETINGS IN 2021?

The 2021 series takes place over five rounds across four countries, with each meeting condensed into a fast-paced two-hour programme.

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November

Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November Round 2: Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November

Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November Round 3: London, UK – Friday 3 December

London, UK – Friday 3 December Round 4: London, UK – Saturday 4 December

London, UK – Saturday 4 December Round 5: Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday 11 December

