WATCH THE LITHUANIA ROUND LIVE

Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 17:30-21:15 Live

Ad

Stay tuned to live comments from Nick Christian from 16:30 GMT on Saturday

UCI Track Champions League 'I switch like that' - Hinze on her competitive alter-ego 7 HOURS AGO

Women’s sprint final - Emma Hinze wins!

Lauriane Genest knows she has to take it to the World Champion, and leader in this competition. She’s a very strong sprinter, taking the bronze in the Keirin at the Olympics, but Hinze has looked almost unbeatable so far. Certainly tonight.

Genest is bold, letting Hinze lead it out, before leaping on her wheel. It all means she’s giving herself to do, having to go the long way round, however. Brave move, but not to be.



Next up is the first heat of the men's sprint.

Women’s scratch - Katie Archibald wins!

I’m pretty sure this one won’t go the way it did in Mallorca, when Maggie Coles-Lyster got the jump on Katie Archibald and Kirsten Wild, but who knows? W estart, falsely, as one of the riders experiences a mechanical, and they’re obliged to get back into formation again.

With 16 laps left on the clock, Katie Archibald makes a massive early move in the minty green skinsuit. She quickly establishes a gap of a quarter of a lap or so, forcing the other riders to decide among themselves who’s going to chase. Kirsten Wild is the one obliged to shut Archibald down.

Halfway through the race and the bunch is as one, riding a good hard tempo, but with no-one spending too long on the front before swinging up. Lots of powder being kept dry, here. The door opens for the Swiss rider Michelle Andres who needs no invitation.

It’s splitting up a bit with 5 laps left but I reckon it’ll be another big bunch finale. It’s about positioning now, as they’re spread across the width of the track. Archibald is well placed at the bell... She hits the front bang on time and comes through to take a very good win. Maggie Coles-Lyter second, Yumi Kajihara in third.

Men’s Keirin Final - Harrie Lavreysen Wins!

Jeffrey Hoogland

Harrie Lavreysen

Stefan Botticher

Rayan Helal

Denis Dmitriev

Vasilijus Lendel

Lendel decides he’s going to take it to Lavreysen and makes a big big move early on. But as big a roar as he inspires from the crowd he can’t make it stick. The big man wins with ease, with his team-mate in second, and the German in third place.



Women's sprint semi-final



Semi-final 1:

Mathilde Gros

Emma Hinze

Olena Starikova



They really don’t give them long to recover, do they? But who’s going to have suffered the most from their opening effort? Gros leads into the final lap, but Hinze stays on her shoulder and eases her way over the line. Not saying she was definitely saving herself for the final, but the German did enough to go through there, and no more.

Semi-final 2:

Lauriane Genest

Simoma Krupeckaite

Yuli Verdugo

This one is the surprise semi. How much will that first round have taken out of Krupeckaite, Can she take more fuel from the crowd? It doesn’t look like it. She’s well out of it, as Verdugo and Genest fight it out between themselves. The Canadian with the inside line holds off Verdugo to go through to the final against Emma Hinze.

Men’s scratch - Sebastian Mora wins!

In the first endurance race of the evening, there’s no action for the first few laps. It seems they’re all watching Corbin strong, in his snazzy leader’s skinsuit, who’s doing a very good marshalling job.

Ten laps left and there’s been no committed moves yet, so no-one’s going to take a lap in this one. It’ll be a big sprint finish unless someone can spring a surprise…

With 1km to go, the riders jostle for final position but it’s Sebastian Mora of Spain who pushes his way through to the front. Rhys Britton rockets himself forward, right in time for the bell and it’s between him and Mora. Mora takes it. Another second place for Rhys Britton. He’ll be a bit disappointed with that, but he really shouldn’t be.

Corbin Strong can do no better than 8th. We have ourselves a competition, I reckon. Next up is the women's sprint semi-finals.

Men’s Keirin: Round 1





Heat 1: Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

Rayan Helal (France)

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Jai Anguthasawit (Thailand)

Harrie Lavreysen is a very very firm favourite here, with the Colombian, 6th in the standings, the most likely to take the second qualifying spot. Helal goes first, right before the bell, but it’s not enough. Lavreysen eases his way through the middle of the pack for the win. Although Quinteo Chavvarro looked boxed in with a lap to go, he squeezes into 2nd place. Unfortunately he gets relegated for causing a crash.

Through: Lavreysen and Helal

Heat 2: Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Mikhail Iakovlev (Russia)

Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Jean Spies (South Africa)

Jordan Castle (New Zealand)

Some local interest in this one as well, but Botticher in second overall, should be the rider the rest have to beat. Iakolev is fifth in the standings but he did win this event last time. Botticher leads it out, with Lendel on his wheel as they’re all strung out… the Lithuanian does enough to go through behind Botticher.

Through: Botticher and Lendel

Heat 3: Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)

Tom Derache (France)

Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Max Levy (Germany)

Denis Dmitriev (Russia)

Hoogland, third in the standings, ought to win this, but Nicholas Paul is not far behind him, so a tough one to call. Hoogland has the wheel of the derny, and as it peels off Max Levy goes round the side. Dmitriev is going for a flyer but no-one can match the supreme power of Jeffrey Hoogland. That one got a bit physical, but luckily no-one went to ground.

Through: Hoogland and Dmitriev

Women's sprint - Round 1

Starting (confusingly) with Heat 6, which is Shanne Braspenninck (Netherlands), Mathilde Gros (France), Anastasiia Voinova (Russia).

Three strong, pretty evenly matched riders to start us off with. Braspenninck leads out, looking over her shoulder, before Gros goes over the top of her. On the back straight it’s neck and neck between the Dutch rider and the Frenchwoman, but it’s Gros on the inside who pulls ahead, takes the win and goes through to the semis.

Heat 5: Miriam Vece (Italy), Yana Tyschenko (Russia), Yuli Verdugo (Mexico)

Vece a pretty firm favourite in the second heat, but can either of the others catch her out? They can. As the race winds up Vece lets the other two take her wheel, and at the bell the Mexican charges round to go through. Vece well out of it! Didn’t see that one coming.

Heat 4: Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia), Lauriane Genest (Canada), Mina Sato (Japan)

Jo Rowsell picks Genest to win this one, while Carlton Kirby fancies the Colombian. Only one of them can go through… Genest riding with a cool head, watching Sato, giving Bayona the chance to go long. Too long, as it turns out, and Genest sails past to win the heat convincingly.

Heat 3: Lea Freidrich (Germany), Olena Starikova (Ukraine), Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

3rd plays 10th plays 17th in the standings. Friedrich, the Keirin World Champion, should romp home here, you’d think. Van Riessen pushes the German, with the pair locking the Ukrainian out, forcing her to go very very high up the track. Brilliant win for Starikova! pushing an insane 900 watts to do it

Heat 2: Kelsey Mitchell (Canada), Simoma Krupeckaite (Lithuania), Daria Shmeleva (Russia)

Olympics champion against home favourite here. Can the roar of the crowd help the Lithuanian rider through? She catches the Canadian on the back wheel, goes very very long, and never looks like being beaten. Bravo Krupeckaite.

Heat 1: Emma Hinze (Germany), Riyu Ohta (Japan), Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

In the last heat we have the league leader. Surely we won’t see another upset? Jason Kenny said he expects Sophie Capewell to get better and make more finals as the competition goes on. She could definitely do with a result here… But it’s not to be. The heat starts off slowly. Ohta heads up the track, swinging down again, but she can’t beat the World Champion. The most straightforward of the races we’ve seen so far.

Very enjoyable start, that. No rest for the wicked, though. It's the Keirin next.

What can we expect from tonight?

Unlike in Mallorca, which was something of a leap into the unknown, we have some idea of what and who to look out for. We know who’s got a target on their "minty jumper" (Copyright Carlton Kirby) sporting backs (Corbin Strong, Harrie Lavreysen, Katie Archibald, Emma Hinze) and who’s got some ground to make up (Sophie Capewell, Gulnaz Khatuntseva, Jai Angsuthasawit, Claudio Imhof). How will the standings affect the racing, the riders’ tactics? How will this unfamiliar track (which few of these riders have ever competed on before) play into proceedings? We’re moments away from finding out. It's going to be hectic, so grab yourself a brew, or a beer, and settle in for an evening of thrilling bike racing.

Tonight’s running order...

Is much the same as last time… Lithuania is two hours ahead of GMT, so take off two from the below for the UK times.

Sveiki atvykę į Lietuvą!

Welcome to coverage of the second round of the UCI Track Champions League, coming to you live from the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania. Tonight’s racing will take place in front of a capacity crowd of 4230 (and with the many members of the media, organising crew, and barstaff, plus the various helpers who rub the riders’ legs after each event, you can probably round that up to a cool 5000.)

The racing is due to get underway in just under half an hour, with the first of six heats in the women’s sprint competition.

Here are the standings in all four competitions

Men’s endurance:

Corbin Strong - 40 points

Iuri Leitao - 28 points

Gavin Hoover - 27 points

Women’s endurance:

Katie Archibald - 33 points

Maggie Coles-Lyster - 30 points

Olivija Baleisyte - 28 points

Men’s sprint:

Harrie Lavreysen - 37 points

Stefan Botticher - 33 points

Jeffrey Hoogland - 30 points

Women’s sprint:

Emma Hinze - 37 points

Kelsey Mitchell - 35 points

Lea Friedrich - 30 points

MALLORCA, ROUND 1

GB’s Archibald leads endurance standings after impressing in opener

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald leads the women’s endurance standings after an impressive opening round in Mallorca, with Corbin Strong (New Zealand) heading the men’s competition.

Archibald claimed victory in the elimination race after finishing fourth in the scratch race to leave with 33 points. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) is next on 30 points.

Meanwhile, Strong won both events to take the maximum 40 points and install himself as the early favourite. He leads Iuri Leitao (Portugal) by a whopping 12 points.

Read the full endurance report here

‘Super fun’ – Archibald after fine opening night in Mallorca

Lavreysen and Hinze star on opening night in sprint leagues

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Emma Hinze (Germany) lead the UCI Track Champions League sprint standings after an electric opening night in Mallorca.

Both riders won the sprint and finished runner-up in the keirin to earn 37 points. Stefan Botticher (Germany) is second in the men’s standings on 33 points, with Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) trailing Hinze in the women's competition on 35 points.

Read the full sprint report here

UCI Track Champions League: Lavreysen sprint win compared with Hoy in 2008

---

HOW IT ALL WORKS

ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Scratch race

This bunch-start race will be contested over a relatively short distance of 5km (20 laps of the 250m track)

Elimination race

The last rider across the finish line every second lap will be eliminated

The first lap is a neutral lap with all 18 riders taking part from the off

SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

SPRINT

The first rider to cross the finish line after three laps wins

The first round features six heats of three riders going head-to-head, with the six winners progressing to the semi-finals

Two semi-finals of three riders then determine the final competitors, who will duke it out for the win in a two-rider final

KEIRIN

A mass start sprint over five laps, with the first two behind a Derny motorcycle setting the pace

Six riders will contest three heats, with the top two in each qualifying for the final

WHEN ARE THE FIVE MEETINGS IN 2021?

The 2021 series takes place over five rounds across four countries, with each meeting condensed into a fast-paced two-hour programme.

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November - Relive electric opening night here

Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November - Relive electric opening night here Round 2: Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November

Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November Round 3: London, UK – Friday 3 December

London, UK – Friday 3 December Round 4: London, UK – Saturday 4 December

London, UK – Saturday 4 December Round 5: Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday 11 December

---

UCI Track Champions League 'It’s easy for me' - Lavreysen on friendly rivalry with Hoogland 20 HOURS AGO