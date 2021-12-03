Runaway sprint leader Emma Hinze suffered a big crash in her keirin heat during the penultimate event of the 2021 UCI Track Champions League in London.
The German was locked on the inside of the track by Lauriane Genest (Canada) with Mathilde Gros (France) blocking her path in front.
With only the top two set to qualify for the semi-finals, Hinze tried to work an opening down the back straight but ended up colliding with Genest.
Both riders were ejected from their bikes and skidded up the track, leaving the remaining three riders to duke it out in the closing stages. Hinze and Genest walked away from the crash, although the former was left with a badly torn kit around her right hip and elbow.
“Contact between the pair!” bellowed Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.
“They were locked out and it was always going to be a problem. If Hinze wanted to come out, she had to get rid of Genest and it’s not happened nicely I’m afraid.”
Hinze arrived in London with an 18-point buffer over compatriot Lea Friedrich in the women’s sprint standings.
“Sometimes when you’re stuck in the back and someone is up on you, you have to fight [your way] free,” said Eurosport expert Kristina Vogel.
“And of course Genest doesn’t want to give her [Hinze] space to jump in front. There wasn’t space for someone to handle.
“I can say at first she’s really p***ed! I think I see that,” added Vogel as Hinze walked past.
