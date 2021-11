Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘Showing his class!’ – Sebastián Mora wins scratch race, Rhys Britton takes second

Sebastián Mora of Spain timed his move to perfection to edge out GB's Rhys Britton to win the scratch race. Gavin Hoover of the USA took third. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:02:37, 2 hours ago