Discovery Sports Events and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) today announce that Tel Aviv will no longer host the final round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League on December 11.

Following the Israeli government’s ruling that the nation’s borders are closed to all non-citizens, and with other countries adding movement restrictions in response to the new Omicron Covid variant and the threat it poses, the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome is now unable to fulfil its role as a host venue in 2021.

As a result, the league’s final round will take place in London, UK this weekend, with round three on Friday December 3 and the grand finale on Saturday December 4. The back-to-back sold-out rounds at the Lee Valley VeloPark are expected to offer a gripping finale to the innovative new series, with thousands of fans supporting their four local riders.

The league’s points scoring, final classification and total prize pool of €500,000 are unaffected.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “It is with regret that we have been left with no choice but to remove Tel Aviv from this year’s calendar. We were ready to celebrate our four series winners at the Sylvan Adams National Velodrome, but the events of the pandemic have taught us the importance of adapting when necessary. We must be led by official government guidance from host countries and ensure the safety of our riders, staff and fans. Whilst this is disappointing of course given the quality of the event prepared by Sylvan Adams, it places even more focus on this weekend’s sold-out event in London which is now set to be a thrilling grand finale.”

Sylvan Adams, Event Promoter, Israel, said: “It is with regret that we were forced to withdraw from hosting this year’s Track Champions League Grand Finale. The new restrictions made it impossible to bring the riders, staff, and technical crews into Israel on December 11. Until we know more about the nature of the Omicron variant, I believe Israel’s preemptive measures are prudent, and will ensure the safety and health of all concerned. I wish all of this year’s competitors good luck, and may the best four riders win!”

