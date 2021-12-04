UCI Track Champions League

Emma Hinze (Germany) and Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) held their nerve to take victory in the women’s and men’s sprint leagues.

There were concerns about Hinze after she suffered a nasty crash on Friday – fears that were heightened when Whoop data revealed she had only recovered 31% ahead of the final round – but she dispelled those fears with a dominant win in the sprint.

She was less explosive in the keirin but did enough to wrap up the title by 10 points from compatriot Lea Friedrich.

Lavreysen showed his class again with victory in the series-concluding race to underline his status as the world’s top sprinter.

Women’s Keirin - Starikova springs surprise

Olena Starikova (Ukraine) surprised German duo Hinze and Friedrich to claim victory in the women’s keirin final.

In truth, it was a case of weary legs from Hinze, who was content to finish fourth and confirm overall victory.

“I’m really proud that I get to take the jersey home because it was really close today and I didn’t know how the race would go and how much strength I could find in my body because I’m really, really tired," admitted Hinze.

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) and Martha Bayona (Colombia) finished second and third respectively.

Men’s Sprint - Unstoppable Lavreysen

Lavreysen signed off the inaugural series with victory in the men’s sprint final that denied closest rival Botticher the double.

The Dutchman, the undisputed top sprinter in the world, was too strong on the final lap as he held off Botticher with ease.

"I’m really happy with the win. After the first heat, I knew I took the jersey for the overall win and that made it really, really special," he said.

I think I’m unbeaten in two years now in the sprint so I really wanted to keep that streak. And I’m really happy with the result.

Lavreysen finished with 147 points, 14 clear of the German.

Women’s Sprint - Hinze dismisses injury concerns

Hinze’s Whoop data and injury scare may have sparked alarm but she put those concerns to one side with another dominant win in the women’s sprint.

Mitchell had halted the German monopoly by upsetting Friedrich in the semi-finals, but she could not quite overhaul the five-time world champion in the home straight.

Men’s Keirin – German teamwork stops Lavreysen

Botticher profited from the selfless work of compatriot Max Levy to edge Lavreysen by the narrowest of margins in the men's keirin final.

The two biggest draws in the men’s sprint competition were left waiting on a photo finish, which showed Botticher had overhauled his rival in the final inches after being slingshotted into the finale by Levy.

It means Botticher has won three of the four keirin events in the series.

"I just got into first place and Max [Levy] was giving me a sign. I helped him in the first heat to make it into the final of his last race. He was pretty thankful for that and he said that 'if there is any opportunity to help you then just let me know',” said Botticher.

I'm not the kind of person to make tactical decisions before the race. I just said, if we find each other, then we find each other. He made the race pretty fast. I think Harrie [Lavreysen] was expecting something like this. It was kind of the same yesterday and today.

“He did a pretty good job but it's always difficult if you are against two riders. At the end I was just a little bit faster.”

Sprint final standings

Women

1. Emma Hinze (Germany): 128 points

2. Lea Friedrich (Germany): 118 points

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada): 102 points

Men

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands): 147 points

2. Stefan Botticher (Germany): 133 points

3. Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) and Mikhail Yakovlev (Russia): 72 points

