Laura Kenny admits the buzz of the UCI Track Champions League has left her yearning for a return to the velodrome.

The five-time Olympic champion was on punditry duties for Eurosport for the inaugural series after ending her season following Tokyo 2020.

The series concluded with the London double-header after the planned final event in Israel was cancelled due to Covid.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. I know we were disappointed not to have Israel but the crowd have been so brilliant that a little part of me is pleased it ended in London,” Kenny told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui.

When asked whether she might fancy a slice of the action next year, Kenny said: “Yeah definitely. I said to Katie [Archibald] earlier on in the week that I’m so desperate to do a Madison with her again.

“When you hear a crowd roar like that, it gets me going. I want to be back on the track.”

Kenny’s comments will spark excitement amongst British fans that she is fired up to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics and, possibly, ready to overhaul husband Jason (seven golds) as the nation’s greatest ever Olympian.

The 29-year-old burst onto the scene at London 2012 when winning the omnium and team pursuit before repeating the double in Rio four years later.

Her omnium and team pursuit streaks came to an end in Tokyo, but she still lit up the Madison with Archibald as they tore apart the field for gold.

Archibald won the omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix in October, setting up an intriguing battle between her and Kenny over who gets the nod for Paris.

