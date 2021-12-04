Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 19:45-23:15

Clancy ready to say goodbye

On Saturday night in the Lee Valley Velodrome, Ed Clancy will close the curtain on a long and gloriously golden career in track cycling. Apart from - possibly - the Manchester velodrome, he could imagine no better venue to bid farewell to the sport that has brought him three Olympic and six World titles.

“Twelve years ago I remember walking into this place when it was just a building site,” he Clancy told Laura Kenny, on media duties for Eurosport.

“Then two or three years after that... it was just a once-in-a-lifetime experience, racing in a home Olympics.

“This is the first time I’ve done a big international race on this track since London 2012, and the omnium there. It seems like yesterday, and it’s nine-and-a-half years ago. I’m feeling my age.

The 36-year-old officially retired at the Tokyo Olympics, but was persuaded to pull on a skin for one (or four) last time(s) by this brand new competition.

Clancy also took time out to show us how he is being driven by data ahead of his swansong appearance. Check out the video below and find out more at Whoop.com.

What happened last night in the... endurance leagues?

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) cemented her lead at the top of the women’s endurance standings with a third straight elimination race victory.

Archibald was not quite as imperious as last week, when she swept the events in Lithuania, but still emerged from the first leg of the London double-header with a third and a first.

Only a colossal collapse in Saturday’s final round can now deny Archibald the overall victory. She is 35 points clear of Annette Edmondson (Australia) with only 40 points still up for grabs. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), the round’s standout rider, is a point further back from Edmondson.

Sebastian Mora (Spain) clung onto his overall lead in the men’s standings with two third-place finishes. He has 89 points, five clear of Gavin Hoover (United States).

Women's overall standings

1. Katie Archibald (Great Britain): 108 points

2. Annette Edmondson (Australia): 73 points

3. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands): 72 points

Men's overall standings

1. Sebastian Mora (Spain): 89 points

2. Gavin Hoover (USA): 84 points

3. Corbin Strong (New Zealand): 68 points

What happened last night in the... sprint leagues?

Emma Hinze (Germany) bounced back from a nasty crash to finish the penultimate round of the UCI Track Champions League with her lead in the women’s sprint standings intact – albeit slashed from 18 points to two.

Hinze saw off compatriot Lea Friedrich, who had briefly replaced her at the top of the standings during the event, in the final sprint to stay in pole position ahead of Saturday’s finale in London.

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) cut a jaded figure as his winning run in the men’s sprint division came to an end, with Stefan Botticher (Germany) keeping his outside hopes of overall victory alive with victory in the keirin.

Lavreysen holds a 14-point lead over Botticher with 40 points still in play in London.

Women's overall standings

1. Emma Hinze (Germany): 95 points

2. Lea Friedrich (Germany): 93 points

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Canada): 68 points

Men's overall standings

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands): 110 points

2. Stefan Botticher (Germany): 96 points

3. Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania): 64 points

