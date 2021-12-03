Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 19:30-23:15

Stay tuned for live comments from Nick Christian from 18:00 GMT

Tonight’s running order

Our hostess with the mostest, Orla Chennaoui will be live from Lee Valley on Eurosport from 6.30pm. Returning alongside her will be two greats of the track, Kristina Vogel and Laura Kenny. The first race kicks off at 7pm on the dot with the heats of the men’s sprint competition. Can anyone (i.e. Stefan Botticher) beat Harrie Lavreysen?

London baby!

Welcome to the land of David Bowie, St Paul’s Cathedral, free museums, Shakespeare’s Globe, more pubs than you can shake a stick at, and some of the finest city parks in all the world. Or, alternatively, eye-watering house prices, stolen artefacts (looking at you British Museum), tax-avoiding oligarchs, and M&M World.

Tonight and tomorrow, however, my hometown plays host to the finest track cyclists in all the world. It’s the penultimate round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League.

We’re in for a real treat and no mistake, cor blimey, how’s your father Mary Poppins.

Now it’s not an exaggeration to say that I know a bit more about the UK, London and Lee Valley than I did about Lithuania, Panevėžys, and the Cido Arena. As well as spending many an enjoyable hour in the stands and track centre, I have, in fact, ridden the very boards these riders will be rocking around. Best flying lap time: 3 minutes (approx). AMA.

'I’m not afraid' - Sprinter Hinze on the London last chance saloon

Emma Hinze, who leads the sprint competition going into the final two rounds of the inaugural Track Champions League, expects the racing to be full-on in London.

With the Tel Aviv round, due to take place next weekend, now cancelled due to Covid, it leaves no room for error in the series deciders on Friday and Saturday.

“Everyone knows it’s the last two races, and we only have those two chances,” says Hinze.

With a much shorter gap between the Lithuania round and London, the German rider says she has found it more challenging than in the run-up to last weekend’s racing.

“It’s been stressful because I’ve only been home for two days… I trained on Monday and Tuesday, then we flew on Wednesday. I tried to recover but the time was really short, so I really hope I will be fit tomorrow.”

Hinze on rivals: 'I’m not afraid'

Three Dutch riders ruled out of London finale due to Covid

Shanne Braspennincx, Laurine van Riessen and Jeffrey Hoogland will not compete in the London legs of the UCI Track Champions League this weekend due to Covid.

Braspennincx and Van Riessen tested positive for coronavirus before flying to England, while the former’s partner Hoogland will also miss the event after developing symptoms.

“I do have some symptoms at the moment, such as a runny nose and headache, and I am a close contact with Shanne. Although I have not tested positive myself, the team doctor advised me not to travel," Hoogland told Eurosport.

It leaves runaway men's sprint leader Harrie Lavreysen as the Dutch’s sole sprinter in London.

