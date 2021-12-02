Shanne Braspennincx, Laurine van Riessen and Jeffrey Hoogland will not compete in the London legs of the UCI Track Champions League this weekend due to Covid.

Braspennincx and Van Riessen tested positive for coronavirus before flying to England, while the former’s partner Hoogland will also miss the event after developing symptoms.

Ad

“I do have some symptoms at the moment, such as a runny nose and headache, and I am a close contact with Shanne. Although I have not tested positive myself, the team doctor advised me not to travel," Hoogland told Eurosport.

UCI Track Champions League ‘I don’t want more space!’ – Archibald on using 2020 downtime 2 HOURS AGO

It leaves runaway men's sprint leader Harrie Lavreysen as the Dutch’s sole sprinter in London.

“I had the result of the PCR test on Thursday and it was negative. In consultation with the team doctor, we have decided that we can travel. Fortunately, we didn't train together this week, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to go to London,” said the two-time Olympic champion from Tokyo just before departure.

Kirsten Wild and Roy Eefting, who compete in the endurance events, will also travel to London.

The series, which features back-to-back rounds at Lee Valley VeloPark on Friday and Saturday, will conclude in London after it was announced Tel Aviv would no longer host the final round. Israel has closed its borders to all non-citizens in response to the Omicron Covid variant.

- - -

UCI Track Champions League UCI TCL announces London season finale as Covid cancels Tel Aviv event 3 HOURS AGO