Maximilian Levy’s preparations for the UCI Track Champions League opener in Mallorca were unconventional: a half marathon and an Ironman 70.3 triathlon.

The German, a three-time Olympic medallist, will retire after the five-event series concludes in Tel Aviv on December 11.

Levy struggled under the lights on Saturday and collected just six points across the sprint and keirin, perhaps not surprising given his choice of warm-up activities.

When Eurosport expert Chris Hoy highlighted that the 34-year-old had completed a half marathon a week before, Levy added: "I even did a Half Ironman two weeks ago in Mallorca. That’s what I call holiday with the family.

“I did an Ironman in 2009 and I want to do it again next year so I started to prepare a little bit.

“But running and cycling fast is a bit of a problem. I will do a little bit less running now and focus more on the training [for the Champions League].”

Levy concedes that he will not be challenging for the overall win, with current leader Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen already 31 points ahead of him, but is hoping to win a race during the series.

Lavreysen won the sprint and finished runner-up in the keirin to take the lead in the men’s sprint championship, with Emma Hinze (women’s sprint), Corbin Strong (men’s endurance) and Katie Archibald (women’s endurance) leading the other categories.

“I’m getting a little bit older,” said Levy.

“I enjoy being here, having fun and being able to at least hold the wheels. For the beginning I think it was OK. My shape will get better and I think I can still win maybe one keirin race or something.”

Levy claimed the UCI Track Champions League has been a revelation for riders, particularly after they were starved of competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many riders are very happy,” Levy continued. “There was no racing for two years. Everybody is like ‘woah, this is crazy’.

“It’s a pretty nice start with the audience coming back and it will improve year or year. I also like the series character – you wear the same jersey, the same number and so people can come back and become fans.

“It’s a pretty smart step for track cycling.”

